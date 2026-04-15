Superman: Man of Tomorrow starts filming next week

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Although 2026 has been quiet on the DC front so far, there are plenty of signs that it will be a great year. June marks the premiere of Supergirl, August brings the launch of the TV series Lanterns, and in October, the horror film Clayface hits theatres. But the fact is that next year is also shaping up to be a good one, with Superman returning in Man of Tomorrow, among other things.

The script has been finished for a while and we know that Lars Eidinger plays the film's main antagonist, Brainiac, who will force enemies Lex Luthor and Superman to work together. In connection with the currently ongoing CinemaCon, it's now been announced that production has progressed to the point where it's actually time to start filming.

So, the cameras will start rolling as early as next week, and with that, the first leaks will likely start appearing online. Man of Tomorrow is set to premiere in theatres on July 9, 2027, and according to several reports, Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern will show up in the movie, and rumours says he will be joined by Wonder Woman.