Lars Eidinger will play Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow

Over the weekend, James Gunn namedropped the man who'll be playing the lead villain in the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. While speculation had pointed to names from across Hollywood, it seems that Gunn has gone across the pond and into Europe to find the man to play one of Superman's greatest enemies.

That man is none other than Lars Eidinger, as confirmed by Gunn himself in a post on social media recently. "In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars," he wrote. Eidinger, 49, is a German actor and rapper, who is most recently known for his work in Babylon Berlin, the 2023 miniseries All the Light We Cannot See, and the 2024 film Dying.

Eidinger joins a growing cast for Man of Tomorrow, which will feature the returns of David Corenswet as Superman and Nicolas Hoult as Lex Luthor. We'd imagine Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, Millie Alcock and more could make even cameo appearances in the movie, which hits theatres on the 9th of July, 2027.