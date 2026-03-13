Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern confirmed to show up in Man of Tomorrow

HQ

We haven't gotten anything new to watch from DCU since the second season of Peacemaker kicked off in August 2025. But in June, Supergirl is coming out, followed by Lanterns in August and Clayface in October.

And speaking of Lanterns, it seems we'll be seeing more of at least John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre), a Green Lantern, in the not-too-distant future. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Pierre will appear in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow in July 2027.

As you probably remember, we also got to meet another Green Lantern in Superman, namely Guy Gardner, brilliantly played by Nathan Fillion. He has already been confirmed to appear in Lanterns, but whether he will also appear in Man of Tomorrow is still unclear.

Incidentally, we recently got to check out the first trailer for Lanterns, so if you missed it then, you now have another chance below. It is said to be inspired by True Detective, Fargo, and No Country for Old Men, among others.