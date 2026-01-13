Report: Wonder Woman will make her first DCU appearance next year

HQ

We already know that a Wonder Woman movie is in the works for the DCU, although the project is likely a few years away. That said, based on new rumors, it seems that we won't have to wait too long to see her on the silver screen.

During the latest episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider says, "I know that James Gunn is casting Wonder Woman". The plan is apparently for her to appear in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow (in which Batman will also be mentioned, but not appear), which is set to premiere in the summer of 2027. One can imagine that it will be a brief appearance, similar to when Supergirl popped up in Superman.

Film insider MyTimeToShineHello has also received the same information and writes (thanks GeekTyrant):

"It's true they are looking at every young 'hot' (as in, upcoming) actress for the new female lead in Man of Tomorrow, but they also need her to be tall, in her 20s, and have fighting skills."

Man of Tomorrow premieres on July 9, 2027, and filming begins in April. If Wonder Woman does indeed show up there, it's highly likely that information about her participation will leak, and hopefully then also who ultimately got the role.