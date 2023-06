Earlier today, Ben wrote about James Gunn narrowing down his search for the leads in Superman: Legacy to six actors. Turns out, Gunn has done far more than that.

The Superman: Legacy director has confirmed this evening's reports about David Corenswet (Pearl) being Clark Kent aka Superman in the new DC universe, while Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will be Lois Lane.

What do you thnk about this decision?