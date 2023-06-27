James Gunn has seemingly narrowed it down to six actors to play Superman and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy

For some peculiar reason, DC seems to be a sieve when it comes to the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. Every week, there seems to be some new bit of information leaking out, and the latest of this bunch comes from The Hollywood Reporter who has now published an article about six actors who could be on the shortlist to portray Superman and Lois Lane.

The article notes that James Gunn has been holding screen tests for the roles at Warner's lot in Burbank, California, and that these tests revolved around six actors (three for Supes, and three for Lois).

As for who is being tested, it's mentioned that Nicholas Hoult was tested alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Brittney with Phoebe Dynevor, and finally, David Corenswet and Emma Mackey.

The article does note that following these tests, all three Superman actors were brought back for a second round of tests (in costume), this time all alongside Emma Mackey as Lois, suggesting that the Death on the Nile, Sex Education, and Barbie actress might be the frontrunner to take on the role of Lois Lane.

There's no word as to who is actually being picked for the roles of Superman and Lane just yet, but there is mention that a cut of the screen tests is being presented to Warner executives tomorrow, June 28, meaning there could be a final decision about the roles being made by the end of the week.

With Superman: Legacy set for a summer 2025 release, we can expect to hear more and more about this film as it gears up towards production next year.