Supergirl's Milly Alcock picks her favourite superhero movie of all-time, and it's not what we were expecting

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Milly Alcock, star of the new Supergirl movie, has picked her favourite superhero film of all-time, and while you probably couldn't have guessed what it is right off the bat, it's hard to argue with her pick being a great choice. No, it's not one of the Avengers movies, DCEU flicks, or even a cop-out pick saying her own film is her favourite.

In an interview clip with Variety, Alcock picks The Incredibles as her favourite superhero movie. "That film is so, so good," Alcock said. Still sitting at a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (not like it's going to go down now considering it has been 20+ years since the film's release), The Incredibles remains one of Pixar's best releases, still holding up to this day. Giving us unique, original heroes, a compelling storyline, and probably the most iconic tease of a sequel Pixar has ever done, it's no surprise why this tops Alcock's list, even if the film might not be people's first thought of a superhero movie.

Despite this being a solid pick, Alcock is sure to get some angry internet trolls complaining she didn't pick The Dark Knight or some other gritty favourite as her best superhero flick. As she predicted earlier this year, Alcock has been facing all sorts of unwarranted comments on her appearance, performance, and more in the lead up to Supergirl's release.