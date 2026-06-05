Milly Alcock confronts online hate ahead of the Supergirl premiere

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Today marks exactly 21 days until the premiere of Supergirl, a project many were initially sceptical about but which has generated more buzz with every new trailer. In addition to the titular character in an adventure that looks darker than many probably expected, Jason Momoa will also make his debut as Lobo.

Supergirl is played by Milly Alcock, and despite DC Films head James Gunn saying it's his best casting ever, and his colleague Peter Safran noting that DC executive Chantal Nong "full-on ugly cried" when she saw Alcock in the suit for the first time, there has been a significant amount of online negativity. Like so many other female actors, she's been bombarded with highly toxic comments directed at her on social media.

In an interview with Variety, Alcock talks about the anger directed at her and comments on what it's usually like when the hate machine kicks into gear:

"I guess women know that this is just how it's always been, unfortunately. And it's from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone's name and then 'Dad of four, Christian,' which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you're pissing the right kind of people off, you're doing OK."

Even though she tries not to take it personally, Alcock is 26 years old and grew up with the internet and social media, and she admits that it's hard not to care:

"Because sometimes people reinforce beliefs that you have about yourself, and you're like, 'Now someone's said it! It's true!' And you've got to remind yourself that it's not."

June 26 is the premiere of Supergirl, and Alcock wraps up by saying:

"I am so excited for all the young women who are going to see this - that's really going to get me."