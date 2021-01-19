Subnautica: Below Zero for Switch has been rated by ESRB

You're watching Advertisements

Subnautica is an interesting open world survival adventure developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, it was first released to PC back in January 2018 and then followed by Xbox One and PS4 later in December.

In 2019, its expansion Subnautica: Below Zero was released in early access. Then, last year we were informed that Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero will also land on Nintendo Switch as well, and both will be available in "early 2021" according to its product page on Nintendo.

Now, it might be about the time. An eagle eyed Reddit user, theitguyforever noticed that Subnautica: Below Zero actually has already been rated by ESRB, which means the full game for Switch should be finished and sent to the rating board for classifying. So we basically just have to wait for the developer to make an official announcement, hopefully soon.

If you've never played Subnautica but want to know more about the game, you can check our original review here.

Will you get Subnautica on Switch?

Thanks,nintendolife.