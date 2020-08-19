Subnautica will arrive on Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

During yesterday's Indie World Showcase it was announced that Subnautica, the highly acclaimed game that debuted in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, the release date has not been confirmed at the time of writing, although it is expected to land in the first quarter of next year. Most importantly, the new edition of Subnautica will be released simultaneously with its large, standalone expansion Below Zero, which can also be expected on the aforementioned platforms.

For the latest on Subnautica, our interview with Charlie Cleveland from Unknown Worlds Entertainment can be found right here.