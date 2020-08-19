Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Subnautica

Subnautica will arrive on Nintendo Switch

And it will land at the same time as the Below Zero standalone expansion.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

During yesterday's Indie World Showcase it was announced that Subnautica, the highly acclaimed game that debuted in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, the release date has not been confirmed at the time of writing, although it is expected to land in the first quarter of next year. Most importantly, the new edition of Subnautica will be released simultaneously with its large, standalone expansion Below Zero, which can also be expected on the aforementioned platforms.

For the latest on Subnautica, our interview with Charlie Cleveland from Unknown Worlds Entertainment can be found right here.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

SubnauticaScore

Subnautica
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It's a bit daunting at first, but it's a rewarding exploration to unknown depths, one that's sure to make a splash."



Loading next content