Subnautica 2 breaks records in its first week with 4 million copies sold

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Unknown Worlds, developers of the recent Early Access title Subnautica 2, are celebrating once again, having just confirmed that, with the game having been on sale for just one week, sales have already surpassed 4 million copies. This follows the sale of one million copies at launch alone and a second million within the following 12 hours.

Furthermore, they have also confirmed that they have reached peaks of over 467,000 concurrent players on Steam, and the game continues to receive 'Very Positive' reviews on the platform.

"We are incredibly grateful for the reception the game has received from players around the world," said Fernando Melo, executive producer of Subnautica 2. "Seeing millions of players dive into this new world during Early Access has been an incredible moment for the team. Feedback from the community continues to help us shape the future of Subnautica 2, and we look forward to continuing to build this experience alongside our players."

Subnautica 2 is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and also on Xbox (consoles and PC) via Game Preview. If you'd like to find out more about the game, take a look at our Early Access review.