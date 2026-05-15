Subnautica 2 has already sold 1 million copies

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We expected Unknown Worlds' sequel to be a big hit when it debuted in its Early Access format, but the level of success the game has seen has been frankly amazing so far.

Ever since the debut happened yesterday on May 14, it only took the developer a few hours to announce that Subnautica 2's Early Access edition had been acquired by more than one million fans. A reasonable guess is that we're soon to hear another sales update too, as the game hit a concurrent player peak on Steam of 467,582 players around launch yesterday, with over 176,000 people still playing as of writing.

For more on Subnautica 2, you can find our impressions of the Early Access debut here, for an analysis of where the game currently stands at the start of its journey.