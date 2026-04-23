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When the fifth season of Stranger Things came to a close on Netflix at the turn of the New Year, it seemed only natural that this wider story and this cast of characters would be allowed to rest. Whether that created space for a new narrative in a different part of the Stranger Things mythos or simply saw Netflix move away from the supernatural saga altogether was actually not hugely relevant, as rather due to the once young cast now being young adults, it was evidently clear they could no longer pose as children. It's because of this that the decision to expand the already somewhat tight narrative parameters with an animated series came across as a little unusual and perhaps even irrelevant...

But here we are all the same, as Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is ready to make its arrival on Netflix. Set, as expected, in 1985, this is a spinoff story that follows Eleven, Mike, Dustin, and the rest of the gang as they work to save Hawkins from another seemingly otherworldly disaster. So, we've been here before, right? Well, yes... You can perhaps imagine my surprise after watching the first few episodes of this rather comprehensive season of animated television and discovering Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is a charismatic and entertaining show that doesn't resemble a complete waste of space and production power. But does the wider season hold up?

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Let's not beat around the bush, Tales from '85 isn't exactly rewriting the Stranger Things book. The dynamics from the core live-action show are still in full effect, even if it explores the paradigm a few years before the events of the last season. Eleven is attempting to find her place in society while keeping her powers under wraps, Mike, Dustin, Will, Max, and Lucas are the loveable gang of nerds who find themselves at the centre of the Stranger Things universe, Steve struggles to get over Nancy while fumbling any chance of romance, and Hopper is the local sheriff facing the challenge of keeping this quirky band of misfits safe. For the most part, the only element of this show that is even somewhat different to what we've come to expect from Stranger Things is Nikki, a new kid in town who becomes embroiled in the chaos by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. So again, don't expect to be surprised by what's being cooked up in this show even if it does lead to more questions than answers in regards to how these new elements tie into the mainline and complete story.

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You could say that's a damning criticism but in practice it's not a huge problem since this core narrative framework has and continues to work effectively. The balance of the enviable group social dynamic and the wider supernatural mystery are a fantastic pairing that makes each and every episode a joy to watch. And thanks to around a decade of seeing how the actors breathed life into the live-action characters and creating a mirrorable framework, these animated versions feel accurate and charismatic and are a delight to spend time with. The characters also stand out as better reflections of their intended age, which is a pleasant bonus.

While you may see a quick glimpse of Stranger Things: Tales from '85 and assume the show is for younger audiences, that's not entirely accurate in practice, as this simply comes across as more Stranger Things, with a similar tone, use of humour, and homage to the nostalgic 80s. Yes, the art direction uses a style that The Clone Wars and Star Wars fans will be familiar with, but unlike those alternatives, the use of colour and added animated detail goes a long way in this show to ensure that it feels a little bit grander than what we tend to find from a galaxy far, far away.

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So ultimately, we're left with the question of whether there was ever any necessity for this show to exist. On that front, I am a little torn because as easy as it is to return to Hawkins and feel at home again, this show doesn't exactly feel like it's taking the wider story anywhere. It's a similar frustration to what Star Wars fans may have with the consistent focus on expanding such a small fraction of the wider lore in an animated manner. This series stumbles into that same trap, which is why you'd have to say that whilst it's fun and easy to digest entertainment, it's also not appointment or necessary viewing. If you ended your Stranger Things journey in January, there isn't a requirement to return for this animated project, even if those desperate for more Stranger Things will divulge enough enjoyment value to feel fulfilled.