Lanterns - Episode 1

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Okay, let me make one thing clear before we even start this review proper. Before even seeing the first episode of Lanterns, I've been of the mindset that the DC Universe hasn't exactly been putting itself in a position to succeed. Sure, the first theatrical effort was Superman, and that's exactly what you'd want to kick a new universe off with, especially since the film was quite an enjoyable watch. However, having a handful of the other 'launch' projects being the Creature Commandos animated series, a second and slightly confusing (in a timeline-sense) season of Peacemaker, a frankly awful and out of place Supergirl film, a more indie-stylised Clayface horror film, and then a True Detective-esque Green Lantern show, it all screams to me a plan without a clear end goal in place.

I say this despite the fact Creature Commandos was excellent, Peacemaker is always fun, Superman was entertaining, and the premise of Lanterns and Clayface sound brilliant. I don't immediately doubt the quality of the individual projects, rather I doubt the overarching end goal and how on the grounds of a cinematic universe, the DC Universe, after a couple of years, has a less evident and exciting foundation being laid than the DC Extended Universe ever did. And let me make it clear, the DCEU was careening into trainwreck territory rather early on...

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I bring all of this up because the first episode of Lanterns proved to be a bit of an uneven affair in my books. On one hand, we have a truly intriguing premise at the centre of the show, as I mentioned earlier, a collision between the True Detective formula and the Green Lantern Corps. Adding to this are quality performances stretching to Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, as two examples, and all while the narrative focuses more on what needs to be explained rather than re-treading territory any comic book fan will be aware of. In a similar situation to Superman, Lanterns isn't an origin story that documents how Hal Jordan became the first Green Lantern from Earth, rather it spotlights this version of the character many years later, and as a significantly more realist individual than when he started out.

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However, this premise also has its faults, as it leaves a few decades of narrative without evident plans to touch on them. Like Superman, while an outright origin story may seem a bit too predictable these days, I want to know what happened to Hal Jordan on his first missions off-Earth, I want to see how he encounters rival Corps for the first time, I want to know more about the most famous iteration of the Green Lantern, especially as Chandler puts on an excellent showing as the hero. And yet, if you've clocked into social media since the premiere, you'll know Lanterns isn't about Hal Jordan's full tenure as Green Lantern, it's about his final days as the hero...

Yep, DC Studios has decided to kill off one of their most iconic characters in the first episode of a new show towards the start of their newly rebooted universe. Look, maybe it isn't Hal Jordan we saw frozen stiff in the snow, and instead it was a trick made to shock the viewer, but if this is the end of this journey, I can't help but wonder again if DC has any clear idea of where it wants to take this new universe. At a time where true iconic and famous heroes are lacking in this world, we get a taste of one of the biggest names, come to adore the way he was being presented, and then have it snatched away from us. It's simply, truly baffling universe construction in my books.

But moving aside from this peculiar setup, I will also give Lanterns plenty of credit where it's due, because this is a show put together somewhat like The Penguin. It's a project that knows what it wants to be and doesn't seem to care much about appeasing the comic book fans who want something more quirky. We're sent to the midwest of America, to frankly the middle of nowhere, and we're thrust into a story involving a school shooting, a local militia, grisly murders, and then only thing that betrays this as a DC project and not another True Detective chapter is the glowing green ring on Hal Jordan's finger and the fact aliens seem to be responsible for all of this misery to some degree.

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So yes, credit must be given to the creators for their vision for what this show could and should be, as on the grounds of a standalone story, all the pieces are in place for Lanterns to be remarkable. It's gritty, it's serious, it's dark, it doesn't pull its punches, and it's everything I want out of a superhero universe that doesn't feel it has been predominantly built for children and youngsters. In all of these metrics, it feels quite clear DC knows the kind of fans who are familiar with Green Lantern today, and instead of attempting to inspire a new generation with quippy dialogue, bright and colourful visuals, and extravagant action, instead we find characters who are frankly unpleasant and blitz through the world as and how they see fit, we have a more sparing display of powers, and all while the colour palette used is grounded to match the brown and greys of the midwest.

Laying it out as such may portray Lanterns as a tad boring, but in reality, it feels like a show made for mature and adult audiences who have been hunting for more superhero projects that tell tales applicable to their age and interests. This isn't Moon Knight or even Superman & Lois, this doesn't even feel like the two recent theatrical options of Superman and Supergirl, and these are all reasons to celebrate and spotlight Lanterns. But again, there's the overarching and important element which must be kept in mind, and that is will Lanterns also be an effective progressive tool for the DC Universe as a whole? Judging by the decades it has already skipped and how Hal Jordan seems to already be dead, I'm not entirely convinced it will succeed on that front.

Hence why, coming full circle, Lanterns in my books is a bit of a mixed bag after this first episode.