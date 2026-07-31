Lord of the Flies. The dark tale of children who survive a plane crash and are forced to grow up very quickly. With classic themes such as exclusion, bullying, democracy and group dynamics, this story has left a lasting impression on several generations. Golding's debut novel was published in 1954, and there are probably very few school classes that haven't used it as teaching material. This is the third time it has been adapted for the screen. The first adaptation was in 1963, and I remember watching the 1990 version at school. The cast includes James Badge Dale and Balthazar Getty. The miniseries is created by Jack Thorne, the man behind the critically acclaimed Adolescence, amongst other works, so expectations are naturally high.

Here's a brief summary of the plot, in case anyone, against all odds, has missed it:

Following a plane crash, a group of British boys find themselves stranded on an uninhabited tropical island, where they gradually descend into anarchy as social conventions break down and attempts at responsible governance divide them into warring factions.

A cast of superb actors elevates the mini-series

The basic premise is simple, dark and easy to make both unsettling and unnerving. I don't have any particularly vivid memories of the book or the film version I saw as a child, but it's still a story that has stuck with me and inspired a whole host of films and series that explore the same kind of dynamics and anarchy. I do, however, remember the character Piggy clearly.

The kind, bespectacled, pudgy boy who means well but ends up in a vulnerable position. He is also the mini-series' greatest strength.

Lord of the Flies is a stylish production. And extremely well acted. The whole series rests on the shoulders of the young actors, and I think they all manage to be convincing. Those who stand out most are David McKenna as Piggy, Winston Sawyers as Ralph and Lox Pratt in the role of the antagonist Jack. Marc Munden is the director. Among other things, he has directed the Covid drama Help, starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer. It takes both a competent director and talented actors to pull something like this off. And in that respect, they certainly succeed.

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I like the fact that the series has been split into four episodes, each seen from the perspective of a different main character. It's well done. Everything is very skilfully staged. However, the script and the actual execution aren't quite as successful. I get the feeling early on that something isn't quite right.

I think the boys' reactions are glossed over and feel unrealistic. There is some reflection on the fact that they're actually stranded, with no idea who might know where they are - or whether anyone even knows they're alive - but far too little of it. They seem to come to terms with the situation very quickly, and I don't really feel that the sense of fear at being so vulnerable is conveyed effectively.

"I have the conch!"

And it actually continues on several levels. The whole build-up of the conflicts and the anarchy that ensues is botched. Perhaps mainly because Jack, the antagonist, is portrayed as such a clearly evil character right from the start. Some attempts are made to show his underlying insecurity, but not enough. And the characters continue to act in ways that don't feel at all credible. Similarly, I feel that Piggy, Ralph and a couple of the other older boys - albeit excellent characters - come across as more grown-up than they ought to be in this new adaptation.

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I know I sound negative, and I am. There's plenty that's good too, some of which I've already mentioned, but this lack of psychological depth hangs over the plot like a damp blanket. Similarly, I don't think the conflicts and the escalating unease are properly portrayed. It feels more as though anarchy simply breaks out, and in the very next scene, Jack's side of the camp has started painting war paint and is behaving as if they've descended into collective psychosis. It's also crammed full of extremely unnecessary, pretentious flourishes that add nothing, and, combined with the uneven pacing and build-up, this saps much of the tension that might otherwise have been built up.

It's received a lukewarm reception on IMDb, and I can see why, even though several critics seem to like it. USA Today, for example, wrote that The Lord of the Flies is "four episodes of gripping, breathlessly suspenseful horror", and that was exactly what I was looking forward to. But no. Lord of the Flies could have been a nerve-wracking, dark and unsettling adaptation. A remake for a new generation. Something to watch together, parents and children of the right age. Something to discuss. But all these sugar-coated touches and the odd decisions in the script leave me with a recurring thought: Who is this series actually made for? Who is the intended target audience? Ultimately, it's four hours of beautiful scenery, superb acting, a handful of unnerving and unpleasant scenes, and a great deal that simply doesn't work. It's a shame. Because I'd really expected - and hoped for - more.