StarLadder Budapest Major 2025: Astralis, M80, and Ninjas in Pyjamas knocked out

HQ

Yesterday, we talked all about the final and conclusive matches for Stage 2 of the StarLadder Budapest Major, and how six teams were competing for the final three spots in Stage 3. These games are now in the books and some big and well-known organisations did not make the cut.

The results from yesterday's games meant that Team Liquid knocked out Astralis, that Passion UA sent M80 home, and 3DMax shepherded Ninjas in Pyjamas onto a plane back to Sweden as well.

The three victors land spots in the third and final stage of the ongoing tournament that will pick up tomorrow, December 4. Here, the eight playoff teams will be decided, while a further eight teams are eliminated. And with Stage 2 in the books, we do know the opening slate of matches for Stage 3. You can see these below, with the caveat that the second round of matches and beyond will not be seeded until these are over.