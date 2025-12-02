StarLadder Budapest Major 2025: Five more teams confirmed for Stage 3, five teams eliminated

HQ

The second stage of the StarLadder Budapest Major is almost in the books. Later today, the final three matches will occur, with these three games being massively important for the six featured teams, as the winners will advance to Stage 3 while the losers are eliminated and sent home.

These games are seeded as the following:



Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. 3DMax



Team Liquid vs. Astralis



Passion UA vs. M80



With these games in mind, already five teams have punched their ticket to the third stage while five have also been eliminated. The qualified teams include Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, B8, Imperial Esports, and Parivision. The eliminated squads span Aurora Gaming, Fnatic, Tyloo, FlyQuest, and MiBR.

The advancing teams join the invited squads for Stage 3, which include Furia, Team Vitality, Team Falcons, The MongolZ, Mouz, Team Spirit, G2 Esports, and PaiN Gaming. The this stage will precede the playoffs and will be structured like the stages beforehand, meaning teams will qualify if they notch up three wins in this phase. They could quality quickly with three back-to-back-to-back wins (3-0) or go the distance like the Stage 2 teams battling it out today with a 3-2 record. The only thing they cannot do is notch up three losses as that will mean being knocked out of the event...