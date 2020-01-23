Stardew Valley has sold 10 million units

Some might say that Stardew Valley is a farming game, but there's a lot more to ConcernedApe's game than that, as it also includes several other elements to immerse you in the world, even letting you marry a spouse.

That might be why it's reached a very impressive milestone of 10 million copies sold, as revealed in an update on the game's press page, presumably covering all of the various platforms it has been released on over the years.

ConcernedApe isn't slowing down either, as Stardew Valley got a lot of fixes for the huge 1.4 update last month, adding plenty to the game.

Are you one of the owners of the game?

You watching Advertisements

You watching Advertisements

Thanks, DualShockers.