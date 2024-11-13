Star Wars Eclipse lead writer founds new studio focused on dark, fantasy RPG

HQ

A little while ago, we reported that Adam Williams, lead writer at Quantic Dream on Star Wars Eclipse, was leaving the studio. At the time, it wasn't fully clear on where he was going next, but now we know that he's off to found his own studio, Republic Games.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Williams outlined that the debut project from Republic would be a dark fantasy RPG. "We founded Republic Games to make entertaining and meaningful experiences. We're only focused on giving players what they actually want," he said. "Great gameplay, great story, inspiring characters, and a fantasy experience they will remember."

PUBG developer Krafton is funding the project, and Bryan and Amelia Dechart, who appeared in Detroit: Become Human are expected to appear in the game as well. There's no release date, window, or anything like that yet of course, as this is going to be years away.