Star Wars Eclipse lead writer leaves Quantic Dream

HQ

Star Wars Eclipse's lead writer, Adam Williams, is leaving developer Quantic Dream after nearly 10 years at the studio. Williams has worked at the studio since 2015, and served as the lead writer for Detroit: Become Human.

He announced his departure over on LinkedIn, where he also revealed he's leaving Quantic Dream to start a new studio. "We can't say too much just yet. We are working on something very innovative, very special and, for now, very secret. More on that soon," he wrote.

The studio doesn't even have a name yet, but from the sounds of it Williams is confident in its future. Considering his long tenure with Quantic Dream, we could imagine Williams' new studio will have a focus on story-based games, but we'll simply have to wait and see.