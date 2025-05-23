Star Wars: Battlefront II's development team want to get back together for a third game

HQ

Star Wars: Battlefront II is incredibly popular again right now. Despite EA deciding to call it quits with the game back in 2020, putting a stop to any further support, the recent success of Andor and the hope that it has instilled once more into Star Wars fans has led to player numbers being through the roof. But that's not all, even the former developers seem to be keen to return a galaxy far, far away.

As noticed on a Battlefront II Reddit thread, ex-developer Mats Helge Holm has stated that he'd love to return to series at some point in the future, and that he isn't alone, as "many" ex-developers would be interested in doing so too.

In full, when asked about which devs say they want to return to Battlefront, Holm replied: "Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together."

While EA hasn't seemed all too keen to return to the world of Battlefront as of late, the massive publisher is not a stranger to Star Wars, and that won't be changing. While we are expecting Respawn to end its Star Wars Jedi series with a third and final part soon, the Titanfall developer is currently also working on an RTS set in the Star Wars universe alongside Bit Reactor, with this known as Star Wars Zero Company. So, as EA and Disney still seem to be two pilots in a podracer, perhaps there is a world where Battlefront III becomes a reality.