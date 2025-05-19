Gamers are once again flocking to play Star Wars: Battlefront II

HQ

When the Fallout series hit the big time around this time last year, we saw a huge boost in player numbers for titles like Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. Perhaps it's the same phenomenon we're seeing right now in Star Wars: Battlefront II, where the number of concurrent players (via SteamDB) has quadrupled in just one month.

A reasonable guess is that the huge success of the TV series Andor has made people eager to play in George Lucas's beloved universe, and since there is not exactly a surplus of new multiplayer releases, 2017's Star Wars: Battlefront II has received a strong boost.

Even on console, Battlefront II seems to be very popular and after being completely absent from the list of the 50 most played games for Xbox, it is now in 22nd place (just behind Overwatch 2).

Of course, we don't know how long this momentum will last, but if you've been wanting to get back into the game, now is the time to do so, as it's easier than it has been in years to find people to play with.