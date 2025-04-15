Star Wars Zero Company has been announced, will be revealed in full later this week

We've been blessed with Star Wars video games over the past few years, as whether it's intense piloting action in Star Wars: Squadrons, challenging action-RPG battles in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, family-friendly platforming fun in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, or even open-world action-adventuring in Star Wars Outlaws, there has been something for everyone. Soon, this will be expanding further, as developer Bit Reactor's long-rumoured single-player turn-based tactics Star Wars game has now been confirmed.

It will be known as Star Wars Zero Company, and we'll actually get to see plenty more of the game and learn a whole lot more about it too soon, as during this weekend's Star Wars Celebration events in Japan, it will get a dedicated "first look".

The showcase will happen on April 19 at 8:30 BST / 9:30 CEST, and ahead of that happening we don't actually have a whole to add about the game. Other than seeing its key art below, we're also informed:

"Recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars Zero Company!"

The characters in the key art are also described as "just a few members of the elite squad under your command," meaning we should become familiar with the Cassian Andor-looking chap front and centre, the lightsaber-wielding Jedi (?) behind him, the astromech droid, the Mandalorian who is probably a bounty hunter, the battle-scarred Clone trooper, and the very unusual other fellow on the far left who we can't really make heads or tails of.

Are you excited for Star Wars Zero Company? The game will be launching on an undetermined date on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.