Star Fox will be playable using the Nintendo 64 controller for Switch

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Nintendo dropped a real bombshell overnight. With absolutely no prior warning, we learned it was time for a Star Fox Direct, and just like that, a game that had been rumored for ages and that people had been clamoring for forever was announced... completely out of the blue.

We've already reported that the game is releasing on June 25, provided an approximate price tag, and noted that it's a remake of Star Fox 64 (known as Lylat Wars in Europe) - often considered the best game in the series. But one thing that flew under the radar is that Nintendo apparently wants to pay a little extra attention to the original's Nintendo 64 roots.

That's why they've confirmed that if you've purchased the Nintendo 64 controller for the Switch, you'll be able to play this new Star Fox remake with it. Since this is a remake that stays very true to the original, it'll be like flying back to 1997 and experiencing the classic exactly as it originally was meant to be played.

A nice touch, don't you think?