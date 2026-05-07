A Star Fox 64 remake is releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25, and the visual design is crazy

Star Fox is releasing on June 25, a remake of Star Fox 64 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 (that's the official title). The game levels remain the same as in the 1997 Nintendo 64 game, including the alternative routes during the short but super replayable campaign, but everything else has been changed to give it a modern and "realistic" look.

The graphics see a huge improvements, light years from the the last time we saw Star Fox on the Wii U, in Star Fox Zero, just ten years ago. But by far the most striking feature is the character designs, far from what we've seen in other games and much more realistic, closely resembling the original puppets used to promote the first game of the series, back in 1993.

The game's campaign doesn't add new levels (that we know of), but it has new cutscenes, mission briefings with interactions between characters. Another new feature is co-op multiplayer with one player using the one Joy-Con to move the Arwing, and another aiming using the Joy-Con in mouse mode to aim and shoot. But if you like the classic control, you can use the Nintendo 64 controller for Nintendo Switch Online.

Challenge mode allows you to repeat the levels with special challenges on Normal or Expert difficulty, while Battle Mode returns, local and online, a 4vs. 4 mode with Star Fox team (Fox, Falco, Peppy and Slippy) vs. Star Wolf in three maps.

Star Fox Direct and Star Fox announced by Nintendo for Switch 2

Out of the blue, Nintendo announced that a fifteen-minute Star Fox Direct would air on May 6... with barely ten minutes of anticipation. The presentation aired at 00:00 CEST of Thursday, 23:00 BST of Wednesday in UK time.

Some leakers had suggested that the announcement of a new Star Fox game would be made on April. April came and went, but we didn't have to wait much to find out about this new Nintendo Switch 2 release. Of course, the game fits nicely after the appearance of Star Fox in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, even if the characters look nothing alike (and it's the second time this game has been remade, after the 2011 3DS remake).

What do you think of Star Fox for Nintendo Switch 2? Remember that it launches on June 25!