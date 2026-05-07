How much will Star Fox for Nintendo Switch 2 cost? Price revealed for digital and physical versions

Star Fox was announced by Nintendo as a total surprise on Wednesday night, and is releasing very soon, on June 25, 2026, only on Nintendo Switch 2. The game is a 1:1 remake of Star Fox 64 in the gameplay, but the graphics and character designs have been revamped completely, to some polarizing results.

What will surely be better received by fans is the price: Star Fox (for Nintendo Switch 2) will be a cheaper game than most Nintendo first-party exclusive. It has been confirmed by the Japanese Nintendo Store that Star Fox will cost 5480 yen digitally and 6480 yen physically, as spotted by Wario64.

At the time of writting, Nintendo didn't update the American or European stores, but if we assume that it will be priced the same as other 6480/5480 yen games in Japan (like Rhythm Paradise Groove, although that one costs 6500 yen both physically and digitally because it's a Switch 1 game), we can assume that Star Fox will cost:

49,99 euros physical/39,99 euros digital

£39.99 physical/£33.99 digital

$49.99 physical/$39.99 digital

Another example is Splatoon Raiders, which costs 6480 yen digital and 7480 yen physical, which translates to 49.99 euros digital, 59.99 euros physical.

So Star Fox will be "smaller" than Splatoon Raiders in Nintendo's eyes, but same size as Rhythm Heaven; while Splatoon Raiders will be itself smaller than games like Pokopia or Yoshi and the Mysterious Books. It's difficult to predict the pricing for Nintendo games... but at least they are relaxing the crazy prices seen with Mario Kart World a bit.

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With Star Fox being a remake of a "smaller" game, and not a very mainstream franchise, it makes sense that it will be cheaper than other games. We will update the post when Nintendo reveals the prices in Europe and the Americas for Star Fox.