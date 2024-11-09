S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has gone gold

HQ

It's been a hellish development journey that books will be written about in the future. Ukrainian studio GSC Game World's ultra-ambitious game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been repeatedly delayed as a result of Russia's war, leading to the deaths of both co-workers and the need to flee the country to finish the project elsewhere.

But on November 20, it's finally here, and this time it will actually be released as planned. Why are we so sure of that? Well, because GSC Game World has now released a video in which they explain that the game has now gone gold - and is therefore fully developed.

This means that we are eleven days away from taking on the role of the newcomer Skif to explore the vast forbidden zone around the failed Chornobyl nuclear power plant in a strange mix of action, role-playing, survival and horror.

In recent months, several new details have been revealed about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which will run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X (and the developers are working to achieve this with Series S as well), support mods even on the consoles, and is included from the first day of release with Game Pass.

GSC Game World also says that it will be quite a challenging game, and therefore includes three difficulty settings, but they have designed the game and story to really welcome new explorers of the highly radioactive forbidden zone.

We are of course working on a review and will get back to you with our thoughts on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl closer to its premiere on November 20, when it will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.