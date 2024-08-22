S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl runs at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X

HQ

One game that is on display at the German game show Gamescom is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which you can check out at the Microsoft booth. And one of the people who have tried it out is Digital Fountry's John Linneman, a man who really knows his way around graphics.

Linneman was apparently really impressed by the game and writes on social media:

"It's shaping up very well technically! I'm impressed. Surprisingly great image quality too."

We already knew it was going to be a great looking game, but many people have been worried about the console version (it will be released for Xbox Series S/X). Fortunately, there's no need to worry, because it's specifically the Xbox Series X version that Linneman is referring to, and when another user asks if it's running at 60 frames per second, he simply replies that "It is!".

And so we know. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X on November 20 and is included with Game Pass right from day one.