S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has mod support for Xbox

HQ

GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will finally be released next month after an excruciating development period, during which the Ukrainian studio was hit hard by Russia's war, resulting in both staff casualties and the developer having to flee the country and relocate to Prague.

The game is very promising and allows us to explore the forbidden zone around the collapsed Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and the developers have previously promised that it will take over 100 hours to explore it all. What's more, the gorgeous game appears to be technically competent and GSC Game World says it will run at 60 frames-per-second on Xbox too.

In an interview with Radio Times Gaming, technical producer Yevhenii Kulyk tells us more about the technical aspects of the title, explaining that it not only runs at a high frame rate, but perhaps even more importantly, a stable one:

"To meet our expectations for optimization on Xbox and PCs, we made a lot of changes to render threads, some CPU optimizations, and a lot of RAM optimizations. Now we are pretty much close to finishing the whole polishing process. Our aim is to provide a game that is running constantly in stable FPS and with stable performance all the time."

He also touched on the fact that the series has traditionally had strong mod support, and revealed that Xbox players can also look forward to using mods:

"We are aware that our player base, especially the old fans, is waiting for our game to support mods. We will bring in the mods to consoles, so they will be available on the Xbox as well as the PC. We are preparing a very big toolkit that will provide the mod makers with all the necessary tools to create mods, from the smallest one to big total conversions."

November 20 is the launch date for PC and Xbox Series S/X - and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is conveniently included with Game Pass from day one.

Thanks, Wccftech.