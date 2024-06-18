Square Enix to complete Erdrick Trilogy with Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake in 2025

As we told you in our preview, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is positioned (at least narratively) as a prequel to the first two instalments of the series, released in the 1980s. And just after confirming the 14 November release date, Square Enix surprised us by confirming rumours that indeed both Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II would be getting the HD-2D treatment as well.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be released as a single pack with both games in 2025, and at the moment we can only speculate what improvements they will offer over the original. But given what we've seen Square Enix can do with this neo-retro technology, it looks like we're in for many hours of adventure revisiting these classics next year.