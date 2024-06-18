Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake impressions: The start of the saga for a new generation

HQ

Everyone knows Dragon Quest, both inside and outside Japan, in 2024. The founding pillar of the JRPG, the series that fuelled the legend of the most absentee day in Japanese history, and one of the most recognisable works of the now-departed Toriyama.

But in 1988 it had not yet achieved fame outside its borders, and Dragon Quest III closed the so-called Erdrick Trilogy with a title that functioned both as a prequel to the previous two and as the first story in its universe. So when I was offered a taste of the genesis of the series' narrative in its HD-2D version a few days ago at a closed-door presentation ahead of its release on 14 November, I couldn't turn down the idea.

It was a short session, about 45 minutes of gameplay, but enlightening enough to know what we'll find in this remake. To tackle this Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, you have to discard the current conception of the latest instalments of the series and let yourself be carried away by nostalgia. The story is virtually identical to the original: We are the son (or daughter, since we can choose gender) of the great hero Ortega, fallen in battle after facing the arch-enemy Baramos. Years later, during his sixteenth birthday, our character is commissioned by the king of Aliana to take up his father's legacy and complete a mission of utmost importance: to defeat Baramos and save the world. At that point, we will decide with which characters we will travel the world, completing small quests, fighting monsters and defeating evil.

The classic hero's journey, which here is justified by the enormous effort that (even with some rough edges of a development version) distils from Square Enix's patented HD-2D. If, like me, you've just come from marvelling at the giant leap in technology between the first Octopath Traveler and its sequel, this is on a new level. Water effects, outdoor lighting and shadow effects as you explore dark caves and dungeons are the new edge for this sub-genre. Without a doubt, the Japanese company has found the right way to attract new players to its flagship series and to repay the debt owed to the veterans who have been waiting for it for many years.

Our objective in this section that I was able to try out was to find a key to unlock a passage through the Path of Promise, which involved moving around both the initial town where we stocked up on Green Herbs and equipment, and going out into a large open area with our party of four characters. A fairly balanced team with our hero (the game we were given for testing featured the male character), as well as a "tank" warrior, a battle sorcerer and a support healer. And then, as you walk around with the four characters, you marvel at the visual effects on screen. Little leaves swaying in the wind, the reflection of the sun on a river meandering towards the lake we're heading towards, a huge forest to the north.... Everything feels so bright and beautiful that you are immediately swept up in its atmosphere, accompanied by a superb soundtrack (which stands out even from later in the series). And then the melody is interrupted, the screen goes black, and a fight breaks out.

The combat in this Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is where we can most notice those quality of life improvements that were previewed during the press preview. The interface has been modernised, making it more intuitive and accessible, and the monster animations (it was great to meet the Slimes and Bunicorns, recurring enemies throughout the series) have also received the 2D-HD treatment. Also the animations of our characters when performing blows or casting spells have been revamped, but always maintaining that balance between the original work and being a remake.

Another feature that comes back from the past is the challenge itself. I was able to get through this first encounter without too much trouble, using the characters' basic attacks and abilities, trying out some spells and not losing too much health. But as you move away from the safe zones or enter the dungeon I had to overcome, things change quite a bit. So the grind and stopping in certain areas to improve our party is also maintained. Luckily, my wizard had the "Poof" spell, which banishes a group of monsters in battle and can get you out of a tight spot, even if you don't get any experience from them. Already when I leveled up to learn a group-damaging igneous attack, the path became a little less steep, although I had to spend valuable time on it during the short time I had to play.

On a side note, when I finished the first dungeon and was on my way out I noticed another of the advantages that the "enhanced" aerial view in HD-2D can offer - being a multi-storey tower with open walls, I saw that there was a chest in a room I hadn't accessed before I left. It sounds silly, but it's a great way to use technology to introduce it into your gameplay. The same goes for getting out of the tower, for example: I tried (not without some risk) to jump off one of the sides into the void. The group fell to the ground outside the entrance with an almost comical sound, but they were unharmed. Again, the humour of the series is respected here too, as it is still a youthful adventure, 35 years later.

All in all, I have high hopes for this Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake when it arrives in November. Obviously, there were some fixes to be made in this test version I had access to, but there's no doubt that long-time fans will be fulfilled, and that as the initial adventure in the Dragon Quest universe, it will open its doors to many new players. I'm sure we'll have a very adventurous Christmas thanks to it.