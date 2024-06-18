Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake reappears to set release date

HQ

One of the best news of the Nintendo Direct came from Square Enix, as after years of silence, they finally revealed some new information about Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. As you know, this title was announced over three years ago and we never heard anything official about it again, until now.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series on November 14, and it will be the first time European players will be able to enjoy its story, as the original title (released for Super Famicom in 1988) was unreleased in Europe, and in North America it only arrived in 2001 in a later version for Game Boy Color.

This updated version with modern HD-2D technology includes not only a graphical leap forward, but also improvements to the user interface, new and updated features, and a polished storyline for the occasion.

If you're a fan of classic RPGs, Dragon Quest and adventure games, you can't miss it. You can check out the trailer and screenshots below, as well as our impressions after testing an early version.

<video=>