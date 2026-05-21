Splitgate developer reveals new fast-paced movement shooter Empulse

The saga of the Splitgate developers 1047 Games continues, as they've officially revealed their new game Empulse. Following rumours of the studio working on a spiritual successor to Titanfall, Empulse shows itself off as a movement-based shooter, capitalising on fast-paced combat and a great use of verticality.

"Empulse is an upcoming fast-paced 6v6 movement shooter. Wallrun, grapple, Holojump, pilot mechs, and P.A.I.N.T. your way through Freehold's vertical streets. Outmove your opponent or get outgunned," reads the game's synopsis on Steam. It sounds a fair bit like Splitgate, just without the portals. At least 1047 Games is doing what it knows, but it'll be interesting to see if this shooter can stand out among the others, as well as the plethora of live-service games trying to vie for our attention these days.

We're expecting more of an official reveal for Empulse sometime soon, possibly in around two weeks for Summer Game Fest. It feels like just yesterday 1047 Games CEO took the stage at SGF with a "Make FPS Great Again" hat and set the internet ablaze. Right before Splitgate 2 or Arena Reloaded if you're fancy failed to draw the same hype the original game got.