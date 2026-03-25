Splitgate developers are working on a spiritual Titanfall successor

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1047 Games, the developers of Splitgate and Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, are working on another shooter. This game, the developer hopes, will be akin to Titanfall and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, being a shooter that relies on quick movement, keeping the player engaged through fast-paced, three-dimensional combat.

In a video caught by Insider Gaming, 1047 Games' CEO Ian Proulx said that a new project is in development, and is being made while work continues on improving and developing the latest Splitgate effort. If you're interested, you can sign up to be part of playtests here.

Splitgate is an incredibly fascinating gaming tale. Initially launching in 2019, the game was an instant hit, combining old-school Halo shooting with a Portal-inspired mechanic that gave players something genuinely fresh. Then, interest started to dwindle, but 1047 Games was not to be defeated. Declining a big offer from Epic Games, it went out to create the Splitgate sequel. However, releasing last year, it failed to drum up the excitement of the original.

We've since seen Splitgate's sequel go back to beta testing, relaunch as Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, and still the game struggles to retain players. A fresh start with a new shooter could be the dose of adrenaline this developer needs, but it may have come too late.