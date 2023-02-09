Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 1 returns as DLC for Splatoon 3

It's the first half of an expansion pass that shrouds the second half, titled Side Order, in mystery.

HQ

With 10 million copies sold, Splatoon 3's growth was guaranteed, and here's its expansion pass. Two very different parts make up the paid downloadable content for Ink Wars.

Inkopolis is the first, to make people feel at home as the setting of the first instalment. Here, the shops and faces of a lifetime await. Not only that, this DLC also brings all the features of the original, such as the use of amiibo or the Salmon Run mode. And watch out for the city streets, because there will be squid sisters' concerts with every Splatfest. All this is coming in the spring.

The main course will be ready later, with the second part of the expansion pass. Nintendo has only shown a teaser of the content of this second part entitled Side Order, which looks like a story mode starring an octoling. This half has no release date yet.

The expansion pass is available for pre-order now and costs 24.99 euros.

HQ
Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3Score

Splatoon 3
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

The refinement of the painting formula involved adding little touches here and there to something that was already good, and a slightly deeper story mode.



