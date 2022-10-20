Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | A Plague Tale: Requiem
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Splatoon 3

      Splatoon 3 is Japan's best-selling game of the year so far

      It overtook Elden Ring, and did so in just a month.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      While the West has been experiencing Elden Ring sales galore ever since the FromSoftware title launched at the start of the year, Japan has a new sales titan on the scene, with that very game being Splatoon 3.

      As stated by the Japanese sales information Twitter account, Game Data Library (thanks, GoNintendo), it's said that in just a month since it arrived, Splatoon 3 has sold four million copies in the country alone, both digitally and physically, making it the year's best-selling title in Japan.

      As for whether it can retain this record will likely depend on Pokémon Scarlet/Violet and how that fares in the six weeks or so it has before we get to 2023.

      Splatoon 3

      Related texts

      0
      Splatoon 3Score

      Splatoon 3
      REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

      The refinement of the painting formula involved adding little touches here and there to something that was already good, and a slightly deeper story mode.



      Loading next content