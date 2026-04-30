Spiders has been liquidated and other studios are insolvent, but Nacon's Connect is going ahead all the same

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Nacon has been in all manner of troubling waters as of late, with the French company filing for insolvency and putting the future of many of its developers at risk. In fact, one developer has already been severely impacted by the situation, with GreedFall maker Spiders being liquidated and the studio being shut down for good.

Despite this truly saddening news, Nacon clearly thinks it's the best possible time to announce when the long-delayed Nacon Connect show will be happening. And it's really soon!

On May 7, the Connect show will return with a show to be streamed as of 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST, where many of the publisher's upcoming projects and accessories will be taking the spotlight.

Nacon explains: "A flagship event of the year, the new edition of NACON Connect will offer players and the press the opportunity to discover NACON's new projects, for both its accessories branch and its video game publishing.

"On the program for the evening: announcements of ambitious games, a preview of upcoming innovations for its range of accessories and exclusive gameplay sequences for anticipated titles such as The Mound, Edge of Memories, Endurance Motorsport Series, and the very recently announced Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish."

With the show on the way, a highlight reel has been shared, which you can find below.