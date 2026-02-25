Nacon files for insolvency, days after announcing latest Nacon Connect

HQ

Next week will see the arrival of the latest Nacon Connect show, a broadcast that hones in and shines a spotlight on many of the French publisher's upcoming projects. While you might be excited for what it has in store, it should also be said that it will be overshadowed by a very dire situation for the wider company.

In a new letter, Nacon announces that it has filed for insolvency. The publisher is in dire financial circumstances all due to its parent company, Big Ben Interactive, facing immense trouble itself. As for what exactly has happened, the letter explains as follows:

"In a video game sector marked by long investment cycles and significant transformations, on 20 February 2026, Nacon announced that the situation of its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive, which, following an unexpected and late refusal by its banking pool, was unable to make the partial repayment of its bond loan to its bondholders, was significantly affecting its own operations."

Due to failing to be able to pay back its debts as expected, Nacon will soon be going through "financial restructuring" in the hope that it can continue its operations, alongside the "restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the court". The catch is that Nacon also affirms that its "available assets do not allow it to meet its due liabilities," hence why insolvency has been initiated.

It's unclear what this will mean for Nacon's employees, developers, in-production video games, and so forth, but the company does add the following:

"The aim of this procedure is to assess all possible solutions to ensure the sustainability of the Company's activity under the best possible conditions, protect employees, and preserve jobs, while renegotiating with its creditors in a calm and constructive framework."

Until this situation is rectified, Nacon's shares have been suspended from the stock market. We're expecting more information on this matter to be shared as the "proceedings develop."