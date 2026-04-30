Spiders confirms liquidation and that "we'll cease our functions immediately"

HQ

Recently, it was reported that developer Spiders is to be a casualty of the collapse of Nacon, with the French developer set to be liquidated after failing to land a buyout amid the insolvency situation affecting its publisher and owner. This has now been confirmed by the studio.

In a social media post, Nacon explains that it is to be liquidated and that the developer is to "cease our functions immediately" as "the company as a whole no longer exists."

With this saddening news in mind, Spiders notes that any planned DLC it had in the works and promised fans will now become the responsibility of Nacon to release it as they desire, all before the French studio shares an apology message for this disappointing turn of events.

"We're sorry that it's come to this and would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years.

"If you have any questions or run into issues with your games, please contact Nacon directly as we'll no longer be able to reply."

Spiders has had a rather busy decade, delivering two GreedFall games and Steelrising, with the caveat being that neither were huge commercial successes, hence the developer facing such a miserable fate.