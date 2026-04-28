Farewell to Spiders studio: Nacon has failed to find a buyer for the subsidiary and has begun the process of winding down its operations and laying off staff

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You may not be aware of this, but Nacon's software division filed for bankruptcy in February. This led to the management of its assets and subsidiaries (KT Racing, Cyanide, Nacon Tech, and Spiders) being placed under administration to restructure the company and see if it could be saved as a whole. Until mid-April, the court-appointed administrator and Nacon had held out hope that a fund or external investor might make an offer to buy the studio, founded in Paris in 2008, and thus save it. However, as no offer was received, the court has now initiated liquidation proceedings, which will take effect within 15 days.

This is devastating news for the 70 employees still working at the studio, though they have been preparing for this difficult news for days, updating CVs and attending retraining sessions and in-house employment seminars. According to the French outlet Origami, this week's traditional Friday drinks will in fact become a "tribute party" marking the studio's 18-year history.

Over the past decade, Spiders released Greedfall, Steelrising, and GreedFall 2: The Dying World, games of significant budget and ambition which, however, failed to make a successful impact with players, either critically or financially. In 2025, an unannounced, big-budget project codenamed Dark was cancelled, and since then all resources have been redirected towards trying to optimise GreedFall 2: The Dying World as best as possible, a project that had already suffered budget cuts. Until a few days ago, they were preparing prototypes for a proposal to save the studio, but pre-production halted a few days ago.

With the closure of Spiders, it is highly likely that the other subsidiary that Nacon had put up for sale, Nacon Tech, will also shut down permanently.