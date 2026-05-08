Sony prepares for PlayStation 6 by increasing "investments for the next-generation platform"

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As part of the latest financial report from Sony, a report which rounds out the last fiscal year, the hardware maker has directly commented on why its operational income forecast for the year ahead is flat and not expected to improve on the fiscal year that has just concluded.

Essentially, while a lot of discussions these days revolve around Microsoft and their ambitions for Project Helix, the next-generation of Xbox, Sony is quietly plugging away and getting ready for PS6, albeit in a far less open manner.

The report touches on why its operational income forecast is flat, explaining: "The FY26 operating income forecast is essentially flat year-on-year, which is due to the incorporation of an increase in investments for the next-generation platform."

Sony does add a caveat that if you remove the costs incurred by the next-generation effort, its profit is "expected to grow steadily at a double-digit rate."

When do you think Sony will first openly talk about the next-generation of PlayStation?