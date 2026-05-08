Microsoft promises we'll get to see more from Project Helix later this year

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Microsoft has already discussed Project Helix, the next-generation Xbox console, on several occasions. On Thursday, there was another brief presentation, though it mostly covered information we already knew and was primarily aimed at developers.

That said, we'll be seeing more of the console during 2026. At least that's what Jason Ronald, head of the next-generation Xbox, promises, writing on X that they will have "more to share about Project Helix later this year." We already know there will be an Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, but Microsoft also typically participates in Geoff Keighley's various events, Gamescom, and The Game Awards (which is where they announced the Xbox Series X).

They'll also be hosting their own 25th-anniversary celebration for Xbox in November, which would be the perfect occasion to reveal more about the future. Plus, it's certainly not impossible that they'll hold a dedicated event for Project Helix - so there are plenty of opportunities to showcase this apparently incredibly powerful, yet affordable, PC-style console.