Sonic officially turns 35, celebrates with new launches, CrossWorlds collabs, concerts and more

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Sonic the Hedgehog has officially turned 35. The fastest hedgehog alive isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon, as Sega prepared a whole host of announcements to arrive alongside the chili dog fanatic's latest birthday.

First off, Sonic Frontiers is officially landing on Nintendo Switch 2, and is available right now if you want to experience Sonic's adventure on a new platform. Also in his latest games, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is getting two new collaborations, with Crazy Taxi's Axel arriving this August, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dropping in for some racing action later in July.

Outside of the new game stuff, there's also loads of new dates added to the Sonic Concert Tour, letting you experience the best of Sonic music from the gaming franchise's legacy. Also, you can create your own 16-bit avatar via Sonic-Me to help yourself get into Sonic's birthday spirit, and hunt down Chaos Emeralds across the US via the Chaos Hunt website. Warning on this one, though, as a community note tells us the hunt requires users to have their data used for AI training.

How are you celebrating Sonic turning 35?