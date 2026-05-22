Rumour: Sonic Frontiers is getting a Definitive Edition for Switch 2 next month
There have long been persistent rumours about this updated version, which is apparently set to be released in the second half of June.
Rumours have been swirling that Sonic Frontiers is set to be re-released as a Definitive Edition, with reports even suggesting that this version has already received age ratings in several parts of the world. It's therefore roughly 99% certain that it is actually underway.
Now, one of the most reliable leakers, Billbil-kun from Dealabs, has shared a bit more information, which primarily includes the release date. He writes that Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition will be launched on Switch 2 on June 23 and will cost $49.99, which is ten dollars less than when it was originally released four years ago.
Billbil-kun notes that he doesn't know if it will also be available on other platforms or if it's a Switch 2 exclusive, but either way, we'll likely find out more very soon, perhaps during Summer Game Fest or the Nintendo Direct rumoured to be coming in June.