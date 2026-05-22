Rumour: Sonic Frontiers is getting a Definitive Edition for Switch 2 next month

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Rumours have been swirling that Sonic Frontiers is set to be re-released as a Definitive Edition, with reports even suggesting that this version has already received age ratings in several parts of the world. It's therefore roughly 99% certain that it is actually underway.

Now, one of the most reliable leakers, Billbil-kun from Dealabs, has shared a bit more information, which primarily includes the release date. He writes that Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition will be launched on Switch 2 on June 23 and will cost $49.99, which is ten dollars less than when it was originally released four years ago.

Billbil-kun notes that he doesn't know if it will also be available on other platforms or if it's a Switch 2 exclusive, but either way, we'll likely find out more very soon, perhaps during Summer Game Fest or the Nintendo Direct rumoured to be coming in June.