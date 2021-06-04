Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sniper Elite VR

Sniper Elite VR is pulling the trigger on a July 8 release

The shooter was first announced at E3 2019.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Rebellion has revealed that Snipe Elite VR will release on PSVR, Steam VR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest on July 8, 2021. The shooter was first unveiled during E3 2019 and it managed to turn heads, as it was revealed to be built from the ground up for the medium.

A press release that we received details that the game will see you play as a Italian partisan during World War II across 18 different replyable missions. The signature kill-cam that fans have come to love is here in VR and so are many different usable weapons such as SMGs, pistols, and shotguns, and of course, sniper rifles.

You can take a look at an interview we did with Steve Bristow, Assistant Head of Design at Rebellion, in the video above.

Sniper Elite VR

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy