Sniper Elite VR is pulling the trigger on a July 8 release

Rebellion has revealed that Snipe Elite VR will release on PSVR, Steam VR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest on July 8, 2021. The shooter was first unveiled during E3 2019 and it managed to turn heads, as it was revealed to be built from the ground up for the medium.

A press release that we received details that the game will see you play as a Italian partisan during World War II across 18 different replyable missions. The signature kill-cam that fans have come to love is here in VR and so are many different usable weapons such as SMGs, pistols, and shotguns, and of course, sniper rifles.

You can take a look at an interview we did with Steve Bristow, Assistant Head of Design at Rebellion, in the video above.