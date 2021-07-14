Smash Bros. style fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announced

Nickelodeon's many IPs are not unfamiliar with the videogame space. We've seen kart racers, platformers, puzzle games, and the latest of the bunch will be a brawler. Known as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the game is coming from Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, and will be arriving this fall on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Revealed by IGN, the game will boast a range of Nickelodeon characters who will slug it out across a variety of levels, each based on Nickelodeon shows. The fighters available come from franchises such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Wild Thornberry's, Rugrats, and many more, so you know, despite the era of Nickelodeon you experienced that there will be a fighter for you.

According to IGN, the game will also include single and multiplayer modes and will feature local and online support for up to four players.

Take a look at a few screenshots for the game below.