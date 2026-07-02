Shuhei Yoshida delivers brutally honest review of the Steam Machine: "Hard to recommend to people"

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Are you one of the lucky ones to snagged a pre-order invitation for the Steam Machine? If so, you might want to hold off actually purchasing one of the devices, or maybe cancelling any pre-order you've made, at least if feedback issued by former Sony veteran Shuhei Yoshida is of any importance to you.

Taking to social media, the former Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios president has shared some thoughts after being able to test Valve's latest hardware innovation, and he is far from impressed.

Yoshida notes simply that the "3D performance is just...meh," and that the system recommends 1080p resolution, which Yoshida critiques by asking "am I going back to PS4 days?" Beyond this, he explains that boot up times for games are "looooooong" and that the price tag is simply "unfriendly".

He does note there are some "killer features" like the boot up option on Steam Controller, the "easy to use" system UI, the changeable faceplate, and the random boot up videos.

But none of these positive features are enough to prevent Yoshida from capping off with a rather brutal final note: "Hard to recommend to people unless for research."

So perhaps Valve doesn't have a winner on its hands with the Steam Machine? Either way, it's worth remembering this is just one person's thoughts on the device and the the court of public opinion won't open until fans have truly had enough time with the Steam Machine now that it has recently started shipping around the world.