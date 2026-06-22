Valve announces prices for Steam Machine, well over €/£1,000 in all four editions

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Valve has officially announced the prices for Steam Machine, their new hybrid between home consoles and PC (that basically functions as a home console to put like you would put a PlayStation or Xbox, but with PC architecture). A lot has happened in the world since Valve first announced the Steam Machines, and the final prices are a lot higher than anybody would surely have predicted: well over 1,000 euros/dollars/pounds.

Valve will sell the Steam Machine in two models, with two basic packs: 512 GB and 2TB, with controller or without controller. The cheapest model, without controller, costs 1,039 euros, and the 2TB model costs 1,359 euros.

Both models have the same specs but different storage, but the 2TB model will come with two extra faceplates, red fabric and solid walnut.

Those interested in purchasing a Steam Machine can sign up before June 25, 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST, choosing the model they want. After that, the pre-order list will be closed, randomized, and users will be sent mails to make their purchase at random.

Steam Machine prices:



512GB model: 1,039€ / £879 / $1,049



512GB with Steam Controller: 1,108,€ / £938 / $1,128



2TB model: 1,359€ / £1,149 / $1,349



2TB with Steam Controller: 1,428,€ / £1,208 / $1,428



Valve admitted in a press release that the price is higher than the originally intended when they first started sourcing compoments in 2023. "Over the past year or so, that has changed quickly and significantly, most visibly for RAM and storage components. There are a variety of reasons, all of which are affecting hardware products everywhere. The overall effect is that our original goal for the price of Steam Machine is no longer viable."

"So the prices we're sharing today reflect the state of the world for manufacturing - or, more accurately, it reflects the price of the components as we've secured them over the past 6 months."

Valve has also said the global outage of components, inflation and disruption of supply chains have also impacted the number of units they will be able to have for launch, still expected this summer. That may explain why they are using a randomised queu system for the Steam Machine, and initially will only be sold for those who sign up here before June 25.