Shigeru Miyamoto has banned dirty jokes in the Super Mario movies

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues to sweep the box office and recently premiered in Japan (several weeks after its release in the West). The film has received somewhat mixed reviews, with many feeling that its breakneck pace was a bit too fast, a view Shigeru Miyamoto, however, disputes.

In an interview with the Japanese publication Crank about the film, Miyamoto was asked what he considers when creating a movie where children are the primary target audience, and he replied, among other things, that there's not going to be any dirty humor (translated with Copilot):

"I see children as 'adults who just have a little less knowledge.' That's why I don't want to make them laugh at dirty jokes, and I've forbidden Chris from using them (laughs). Oh, but that's obviously not why Wario isn't in it! Action is something that both adults and children understand equally well, so I think that if we focus on action, it will be a movie that doesn't get boring."

As we recently reported, work on the sequel appears to be already in full swing, with a release planned for 2028. Hopefully Wario will show up then, but apparently we shouldn't count on any sexual puns.