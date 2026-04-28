Universal has released a cinema release schedule... and we now know when we'll be seeing The Super Mario Bros. 3 Movie in 2028

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When we went to the cinema less than a month ago to see The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, its conclusion could do nothing but set our imaginations soaring as we pondered how Nintendo and Illumination would continue to build on their highly productive partnership with what is almost certainly a third Mario film in a lengthy article. Well, we still don't have a title for that future film, but we've just received official confirmation that it's happening, along with an approximate release date to look forward to.

Universal Pictures has shared a document detailing its confirmed release schedule for the next four years (it's an expandable list, featuring only 'green-lit' projects), and on the list we can see a very revealing entry for an "untitled Nintendo and Illumination film" on 12 April 2028. This would make perfect sense, given that production on the film could already have begun, leaving them two years to complete the animation and voice recording.

So now we know: we won't have to wait that long to see the next film featuring Mario and co. in cinemas, and we should expect it in roughly two years' time from now. Which game or character do you think The Super Mario Bros. Movie 3 will be based on?